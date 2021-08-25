Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Jammu national highway

Srinagar, Aug 25: Traffic has been suspended on Srinagar-Jammu national highway for weekly maintenance on Wednesday.

However, national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar roads are open for traffic as per schedule, a traffic police official said.

He said no vehicle was allowed today from Srinagar or Jammu on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

The UT administration has decided to close the highway every Wednesday to allow National High Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance on the road.

Traffic will be resumed on Thursday subject to fair weather and good road condition, he said. (Agencies)