Trailer of ”Main Mulayam” launched, movie all set to release on Jan 22

KOLKATA: Trailer of Bollywood movie “Main Mulayam” was launched in Kolkata. The movie is based on the life of the Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and veteran Politician Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The film is produced by MS Films & Production and is distributed by DON Cinema across the globe. Bollywood movie “Main Mulayam” is a biopic film on senior political leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The film shows the political journey of Mulayam Singh Yadav. This is the first Mega Bollywood Movie to be released in 2021. The movie is all set to release on 22nd January 2021.

The film is directed by Suvendu Raj Ghosh and produced by Meena Sethi Mondal. The writer of the film is Rashid Iqbal. Actor Amyth Sethi plays Mulayam Singh Yadav in the film.

The film also features Mimoh Chakraborty, Govind Namdeo, Mukesh Tiwari, Prakash Belawadi, Supriya Karnik, Sayaji Shinde, Rajkumar Kanojia, Zarina Wahab and Anupam Shyam.

Talking about the film, producer Meena Sethi Mondal of MS Films & Production, said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav the name itself is the resonance of power.

The movie shows his journey from an activist to becoming the most powerful man as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. This is going to be the first standing biopic of a politician based on true events.” (AGENCIES)