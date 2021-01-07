4-G restoration: Good news soon in coming days, says LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU: J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that there is a committee examining the restoration of 4-G services in the remaining districts of the UT and “there will be good news soon in the coming days.”

“I know 4-G is working in just two districts of J&K UT. There is a committee examining the issue. Hopefully, there will be good news soon in the coming days,” he said in reply to a query during a press conference in Jammu.