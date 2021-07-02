Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Leh road

SRINAGAR: Traffic movement on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, was suspended on Friday in view of weekly maintenance, a traffic police official said here.

He said Srinagar-Jammu highway, historic Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar roads are through for traffic.

No vehicle was allowed from either side on the Srinagar-Leh road to allow Beacon authorities undertake necessary maintenance at Zojila pass, where vehicles had to pass through huge snow walls.

The highway remained closed from January 1 this year for about five months due to heavy snowfall, avalanches and slippery road condition.

Two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic was allowed from both Srinagar and Jammu on the highway, the only road linking Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

He said Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will ply from Zig Qazigund towards Jammu. Security forces are advised to ply from Srinagar to Jammu, he added.

Traffic official said only load carriers, including those loaded with fresh perishable fruit and vegetables besides empty truck and oil tankers will be allowed to ply from Herpora Shopian in south Kashmir to Poonch between 0900 hrs to 1400 hrs on the historic 86-km-long Mughal road. No vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing. No passenger vehicle or pedestrian movement will be allowed on the Mughal road, he added.

He said only vehicle carrying patients and other medical emergencies will be allowed on Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road.

However, both Mughal road and Sinthan top roads will be opened for common public from July 5.