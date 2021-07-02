Security agencies took Jammu attack seriously, capable of tackling such threats: Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR : A few days after the two low-intensity explosions at the Jammu Air Force station, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the security agencies have taken the recent attack seriously and are capable of tackling such threats.

While speaking to news agency in an exclusive interview, he said, “Drones have been spotted in the past few months. Border Security Force (BSF) shot down one recently. Police thwarted such attempts. Security agencies have taken recent Jammu incident seriously. Security arrangements being made at all such establishments. Security agencies are capable of tackling this threat.”

On Sunday, two low-intensity explosions were reported in Jammu Air Force station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

After the incident, sources had said that while investigating airbase attack that it was emerging as if the drones which were used to carry out the hit dropped the explosives and were moved out from the area by their handlers. However, any parts of the drones were not found in the area.

Multiple agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guards along with the local police and Air Force authorities were looking into the first of its kind terror attack in the country which has not caused any major damage to equipment or personnel but had the potential of causing heavy damage to the infrastructure there.

The investigators were probing the possibility of drones having been launched from nearby locations in Jammu even as drones were seen hovering close to the Army facilities in the city.

Meanwhile, he announced that Mughal Road and Sinthan Road will be open for public from July 5.

Sinha said, “Keeping in mind the interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir, we have taken two important decisions today. In past few days, many delegations from Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda met me. Today we gave decided that Mughal Road and Sinthan Road will be opened for common public from July 5.”

“Opening these will not only facilitate movement for people but also improve Jammu and Kashmir’s overall economy. I have issued orders and people of Rajouri and Poonch can now come to Srinagar easily. People of Kishtwar and Doda will be able to come to Kashmir division easily,” the Lt Governor added. (Agency)