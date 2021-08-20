Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Leh national highway for repairing purposes

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: Traffic was suspended on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir on Friday for weekly maintenance.

A traffic police official told UNI that no vehicle was allowed from either side on Srinagar-Leh national highway today to allow Beacon authorities to undertake weekly repair on the road, particularly at Zojila pass.

The UTs of J&K and Ladakh have agreed to suspend traffic on the highway on every Friday for maintenance of the road, which remained closed for six winter months due to heavy snowfall.

Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road was plying as per schedule, he said. (Agencies)