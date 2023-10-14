Traffic Suspended On Sinthan-Kishtwar Road Due To Inclement Weather

JAMMU, Oct 14: Traffic movement has been suspended on Sinthan-Kishtwar and Margan Roads due to unfavorable weather conditions.

SDM Kokernag in an order suspended the movement of traffic on the Sinthan-Kishtwar road.

“In view of the changing weather conditions and due to continuous snowfall at Sinthan Top, it is hereby ordered that Sinthan-Kishtwar and Margan Roads are closed for Traffic Movements till weather improves and snow is cleared (Sic),” read an order issued by SDM Kokernag.