Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Leh highway

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar- Leh National highway, the only road connecting Union Territory(UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir resumed on Saturday.

Traffic on the highway was suspended on Friday for weekly maintenance of the road, particularly at Zojila pass, which remained closed for winter months due to accumulation snow and avalanches.

“We allowed traffic from both sides on the highway this morning,” a traffic police official said. Kashmir bound vehicles will be allowed to ply from 0600 hrs to 1100 hrs from Minmarg followed by Ladakh bound vehicles from Sonmarg in the central Kashmir district of Ganderbal, he said.

The UT Ladakh and J&K administration have decided to suspend traffic on every Friday on the highway to allow Beacon to undertake weekly maintenance on the highway. (Agencies)