Employment Sept 18, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Workshop Manager – 1
2) Body shop Manager – 1
3) Warranty Manager – 1
4) Spare Parts Manager – 1
5) Supervisor
Fresher Please Excuse
Candidates having experience in Automobile Sector can any apply.
Contact: Mail your CV on
sunnykothidar@gmail.com
Mobile No: 9086085859
Goyal sales corporation
Sr No. Particulars Nos
1. Expertise for Payment
Collection 4
INTERVIEW FROM
WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY
INTERVIEW TIMING -12 PM to 2 PM
CALL TIMING- 11 AM TO 1 PM
OPP. DIGIANA ASHRAM NATIONAL HIGHWAY ROAD
PHONE NO. 9055500618
REQUIRED
Urgently required a man for small scale Cow Dairy farm for full time job with accomodation for family person. Salary Negotiable come with identification proof.
Contact No: Mr. R. S. Chib
R/o Bantalab Jammu
Mobile No.: 9419177624, 7006347565
Urgent
requirement
We are looking to hire delivery boy for a restaurant at Trikuta Nagar near Railway Station.
Salary : 9000 + petrol expenses
Interested candidates may call on 7051766240
Vacancy
Looking for Experience Candidates for hotel & Restaurant at Jammu
Restaurant Captain
Senior Steward
Training Stewards & Cashier
Contact Mob :
9906247877
8082232065
WANTED MECHANIC
FOR OUR HONDA POWER PRODUCTS AT JAKH WHO CAN REPAIR GENSET, WATERPUMPS, BRUSH CUTTERS, POWER TILLERS ETC.
PL. CONTACT: 9419219219, 9419114241
Required
Sales manager
For reputed furniture showroom at Greater Kailash Jammu
Contact 8375843978
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER
INDUSTRIES SAMBA
1. ACCOUNTANT CUM DISPATCHER (M) 1 Post EXP: 1 Year
2. ACCOUNTANT (F) 1 Post EXP: 1 Year
INTERVIEW DATE & TIME
DATE : 18 & 20.09.2021
INTERVIEW TIME : 4.00 PM TO 6.00. PM
IntErested candidates may come along with their resume to
SHANKER PLASTIC PRODUCT- PHASE-1 SIDCO SAMBA. m: 9018323007
Email:hr.shankergroup@gmail.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Sales executive
(Qualification Criteria – Candidate
must have 2 years Sales Experience, Must have 2 wheeler & Computer knowledge)
Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu
Interview Call Timing : 10 am – 5pm
Contact : 8899700777
nfc@live.in
Hurry Up Hurry Up
Start Small Business and earn at home 25000 to 50000 at home.
Contact: 7051189115, 9541368008
(Note: Loan Available Facility)
Required distributor
IN ALL J&K
1. Mineral Water
2. Juice
3. Energy Drink
Sale & Marketing Suppot Provide
by Company.
For more details:
Call Now : 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Editorial
Stop humiliation of Outstanding Sports Persons
Implement RTI Act in J&K Bank