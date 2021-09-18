Employment Sept 18, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Workshop Manager – 1

2) Body shop Manager – 1

3) Warranty Manager – 1

4) Spare Parts Manager – 1

5) Supervisor

Fresher Please Excuse

Candidates having experience in Automobile Sector can any apply.

Contact: Mail your CV on

sunnykothidar@gmail.com

Mobile No: 9086085859

Goyal sales corporation

Sr No. Particulars Nos

1. Expertise for Payment

Collection 4

INTERVIEW FROM

WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY

INTERVIEW TIMING -12 PM to 2 PM

CALL TIMING- 11 AM TO 1 PM

OPP. DIGIANA ASHRAM NATIONAL HIGHWAY ROAD

PHONE NO. 9055500618

REQUIRED

Urgently required a man for small scale Cow Dairy farm for full time job with accomodation for family person. Salary Negotiable come with identification proof.

Contact No: Mr. R. S. Chib

R/o Bantalab Jammu

Mobile No.: 9419177624, 7006347565

Urgent

requirement

We are looking to hire delivery boy for a restaurant at Trikuta Nagar near Railway Station.

Salary : 9000 + petrol expenses

Interested candidates may call on 7051766240

Vacancy

Looking for Experience Candidates for hotel & Restaurant at Jammu

Restaurant Captain

Senior Steward

Training Stewards & Cashier

Contact Mob :

9906247877

8082232065

WANTED MECHANIC

FOR OUR HONDA POWER PRODUCTS AT JAKH WHO CAN REPAIR GENSET, WATERPUMPS, BRUSH CUTTERS, POWER TILLERS ETC.

PL. CONTACT: 9419219219, 9419114241

Required

Sales manager

For reputed furniture showroom at Greater Kailash Jammu

Contact 8375843978

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER

INDUSTRIES SAMBA

1. ACCOUNTANT CUM DISPATCHER (M) 1 Post EXP: 1 Year

2. ACCOUNTANT (F) 1 Post EXP: 1 Year

INTERVIEW DATE & TIME

DATE : 18 & 20.09.2021

INTERVIEW TIME : 4.00 PM TO 6.00. PM

IntErested candidates may come along with their resume to

SHANKER PLASTIC PRODUCT- PHASE-1 SIDCO SAMBA. m: 9018323007

Email:hr.shankergroup@gmail.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Sales executive

(Qualification Criteria – Candidate

must have 2 years Sales Experience, Must have 2 wheeler & Computer knowledge)

Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

Interview Call Timing : 10 am – 5pm

Contact : 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Hurry Up Hurry Up

Start Small Business and earn at home 25000 to 50000 at home.

Contact: 7051189115, 9541368008

(Note: Loan Available Facility)

Required distributor

IN ALL J&K

1. Mineral Water

2. Juice

3. Energy Drink

Sale & Marketing Suppot Provide

by Company.

For more details:

Call Now : 9906155071

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu