Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu NH after remaining suspended due to landslides

JAMMU, Sep 28: Traffic resumed on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway after remaining suspended for several hours due to landslides for couple of hours on Tuesday, officials said.

Meanwhile, traffic continued on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar road, they said.

Traffic was suspended on the highway, the only road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, due to landslides at Kha Morh this morning, officials said.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), responsible for the maintenance of the highway, immediately put into service sophisticated machines to clear the rubble. All the rubble, including a huge stone, were cleared and traffic soon resumed. However, till news last came in only one way traffic was being allowed in the area where the landslide had occurred.

Hundreds of vehicles, stranded on both sides were being cleared, they said.

A traffic police official said that Tuesday, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed from both Jammu and Srinagar. However, Heavy Motor Vehicles(HMVs) and security forces were directed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar only, he said.

He said LMVs were allowed to ply from both sides on the historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch. However, HMVs from Heerpora Shopian to other side of the Pir-ki-Gali were not allowed, he added.

Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road was open for LMVs traffic only from both sides, he added. (Agencies)