2 Militant Associates Held, Hideout Busted In Kashmir

Srinagar, Sept 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have arrested two militant associates and busted a militant hideout in Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The Srinagar Police with the assistance of Pulwama Police and Army’s 50 RR arrested two over ground workers (OGWs) of militants from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Their interrogation revealed militant Riyaz Sathrgund (Lashkar-e-Taiba commander) had asked them to build a hideout in the Rajouri Kadal area of Nowhatta, Srinagar,” the police said.

On this information, a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) was launched along with the CRPF and the hideout was discovered.

“However it was empty and the owner of the house is being questioned. Further investigation is going on,” police said. (Agencies)