Traffic resumes on Kashmir highway, Mughal road still closed

SRINAGAR: Traffic on Saturday was resumed after remaining suspended on Friday on 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway for maintenance and repair work of the road, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

However, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region remained closed due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions for the past about three weeks.

Despite chilly weather conditions due to which snow on road remained frozen, the national highway linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh region with Kashmir, was through for one way.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was suspended on Friday to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake necessary maintenance and repair work. After frequent disruption of traffic on the highway due to landslides and shooting stones, the UT administration has decided to allow NHAI to carry out necessary work on every Friday.

Today traffic will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu, a traffic police official said.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) had to cross Zig Qazigund, gateway of Kashmir between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs, he said this will be allowed by Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) upto 1400 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing, he added.

However, fresh perishable carriers and oil tankers shall be allowed in opposite direction subject to traffic situation on the highway, he said adding security force vehicles will also ply from Srinagar to Jammu.

Spokesman said only one-way traffic will be allowed from Srinagar to Leh today. He said LMVs will be allowed from Sonamarg in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal towards Leh. Vehicles had to ply between 1100 hrs to 1400 hrs, he said adding vehicles may carry anti skid chain to gain more grip on slippery road. He said security force will also follow same schedule. (AGENCIES)