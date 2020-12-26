Saturday Dec 26-2020

Aries : You may decide upon a bold approach at work. You may even come up with innovative ideas and opinions. But by afternoon, you will again be at a loss. Ganesha suggests that you take time off from work and recharge yourself.

Taurus : Your loved ones may cause a financial setback today, says Ganesha. You may have arguments with siblings regarding sharing property. You will tend to be impatient and belligerent with them in the afternoon. Keep a check on your negative emotions, advises Ganesha.

Gemini : You have a penchant for organising family functions and social programmes. Today, you are likely to organise one more. You plan to renovate your house in the afternoon. By evening, you will be back to your socialising self and may hang out at a popular local joint with a childhood friend.

Cancer : It’s time to meet friends, family members, neighbours, acquaintances, and people in general. Now that you are meeting so many people, you will also pay a visit to the Almighty. So a visit to a nearby temple, mosque, church or any other religious place is likely. In fact, it is likely that you may decide to meet a few people at the holy place itself.

Leo : There are rough patches that all families must deal with. Ganesha says there are chances that today, you may disagree with your siblings and other members of the family. Money and property will be your key areas of concern. At work too, you may find yourself besotted with a confrontational attitude towards peers. The best thing you can do today, advises Ganesha, is to keep your emotions in check.

Virgo : Be the crab who wants to get out of the basket, and make bold, brave moves at work, especially in the way you accomplish your tasks. Also, contribute with brilliant, refreshing ideas. You shall, however, in all probability, remain at sea in the afternoon. But, don’t despair, take a break from work and recharge those sodden batteries, says Ganesha.

Libra : Sharing is the key to joy, and today, you shall be unlocking many doors with that key as you reveal your innermost feelings. Share them unabashedly with your family members. You are backed up with high energy levels that will soar as the day proceeds. This will enable you to show that special interest while interacting with peers at work. Your better half will bring you good luck today, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : Though not like in an X-Files series, expect to find yourself open to the unknown and the supernatural today, says Ganesha. Time spent at your work station will be troublesome. You may end up spending a small fortune on your health. You shall achieve your short-term targets, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Your mood is high on expectations today. You shall plan meticulously before noon, and then in the afternoon, your plans shall fall in place, and deliver expected results. The opposite sex will find you intellectually stimulating and attractive. But be careful in matters of dollars and dimes in the evening, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : The day will be spent juggling work and meeting personal demands, says Ganesha. It may virtually be a tug-of-war, in which your friends and relatives will emerge victorious as you will end up spending more time with them. You will catch up with gossips that you missed while trying to impress your boss. This besides, you will be blessed with the valuable assistance of the more experienced that may help you acquire a right perspective to life.

Aquarius : Good news about a loved one will bring on a festive mood. You only need an itsy-bitsy excuse to party, and that’s what you’ll do today! You will make new friends, and they will prove helpful in times of need. Ganesha suggests a candlelit dinner to round up a perfect day.

Pisces : Today will find you resolute and unwavering in everything that you pursue, and it is a good thing to be, for you will find yourself making substantial progress come afternoon. New relationships could be in the offing today as well, says Ganesha.