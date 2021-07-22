Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

JAMMU: Traffic was resumed on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday after remaining suspended for weekly maintenance yesterday.

Meanwhile, one-way traffic continued on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, while historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar roads are also through, a traffic police official said.

He said two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic was restored today on the national highway, the only road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country. However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and security force convoy will ply from Jammu to Srinagar, he said, adding that no HMV will be allowed from opposite direction.

Traffic on the highway was suspended on Wednesday to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance, particularly between Banihal and Jawahar Tunnel.

Only one-way traffic from Srinagar to Leh was allowed to ply on Thursday. No vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction. However, traffic will remain suspended on Friday on the highway to allow Beacon authority to undertake weekly maintenance.

The official said LMVs will ply from both sides on Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road. No HMV will be allowed on this road, he added.

HMVs will ply from Shopian in south Kashmir to Poonch in Jammu region on the Mughal road, he said, adding that LMVs will be allowed to ply from both sides. (Agencies)