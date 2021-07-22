Employment July 22, 2021

Urgently Required

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade at Sheetal Pollution Centre, BC Road, Jammu

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email id-tarunsharma.1987@yahoo.com

VACANCY

Sahil plastic industries

is

Looking for injection molding

shift incharge.

Salary : 15-18k

Min exp 3 years experience in the same field

Number of positions :2

Address : Sahil Plastic Industries

Contact : 9906222280

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1. ACADEMIC COUNSELOR

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

3. Academic Coordinator

(Preferably KAS/UPSC background).

For more info please call: 8715823063

Unique Business

opportunity

START BATTERY

REGENERATION BUSINESS

LOW INVESTMENT/HIGH RETURNS

FOR DETAILS CONTACT

94191-47667

94191-48601