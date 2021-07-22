Employment July 22, 2021

Urgently Required
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade at Sheetal Pollution Centre, BC Road, Jammu
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email id-tarunsharma.1987@yahoo.com
VACANCY
Sahil plastic industries
is
Looking for injection molding
shift incharge.
Salary : 15-18k
Min exp 3 years experience in the same field
Number of positions :2
Address : Sahil Plastic Industries
Contact : 9906222280
Chanakya IAS Academy
Requirement
1. ACADEMIC COUNSELOR
2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE
3. Academic Coordinator
(Preferably KAS/UPSC background).
For more info please call: 8715823063
Unique Business
opportunity
START BATTERY
REGENERATION BUSINESS
LOW INVESTMENT/HIGH RETURNS
FOR DETAILS CONTACT
94191-47667
94191-48601