Traffic movement suspended on Sgr-Jmu NH due to landslides at Marog Ramban

JAMMU: Authorities on Tuesday closed the Srinagar- Jammu Highway due to landslides at Marog in Ramban district.

Traffic authorities said that efforts are afoot to ensure early restoration of traffic as the agencies concerned have pressed men and machinery on job to clear the vital road

As per the traffic plan for today authorities had allowed traffic movement from Srinagar towards Jammu.

Meanwhile, traffic police have appealed to the people to strictly follow the timely advisories and to contact Traffic Control Units (TCUs) at Srinagar, Jammu and Ramban before starting their journey on the highway.