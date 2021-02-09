Eleven injured in Rajouri mishap, two critical

Rajouri: At least eleven persons were injured in an accident that took place at Khawas Latti area in Rajouri district on Tuesday morning, officials said. Two among the injured persons are critical.

They said a vehicle (Tempo) bearing registration number JK02AL-9145 was on way to Rajouri from Khawas Tehsil headquarter, adding that the vehicle turned turtle and fell into a roadside gorge at Latti area, resulting in injuries to eleven persons.

“The mishap took place at around 07 AM on Tuesday morning,” officials said, adding that all the injured were evacuated by locals and shifted to hospital for treatment. They said two of the injured have serious injuries and have been referred to GMC Rajouri.

The injured have been identified as Madhan Lal, son of Lal Mahaan, Kartar Singh, son of Naksi, Surjeet Singh, son of Nasib Singh, Ramona Begum, wife of Anwar Hussain, Satia Devi wife of Parshotam Lal, Balwan Singh, son of Munshi Ram, Rashpal Singh son of Nank Chand, Govind Singh son of Lal Mahan, Anchal Singh, son of Ragu Nath and Om Parkash, son of Sant Ram.