Traffic Halt On Srinagar-Jammu Highway Tomorrow For Construction Work

JAMMU, Nov 7: Traffic movement on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway will remain suspended tomorrow for launching the girders at Nashri Viaduct.

As per traffic officials, Vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44)will remain suspended between Nashri and NAVYUG Tunnel on 08-11-2023 (Wednesday) from 0000 hrs to 0400 hrs.

“No vehicle shall be allowed after 2100 hrs from Qazigund towards Jammu and 2200 hrs from Udhampur towards Srinagar in view of launching of girders at Nashri viaduct to ensure the safety of general populace/travellers /drivers”, he said.

Meanwhile, an order has been issued by District Magistrate Ramban which reads, “Based on the recommendations by Sr. Superintendent of Police, Traffic, NHWS, Ramban and the Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban, vide above-quoted references and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace/travellers/drivers, the sanction is hereby granted in favour of NHAI, PIU Ramban, for taking four-hour traffic halting from 0000 hours to 0400 hours on 08.11.2023, for launching the girders at Nashri Viaduct in strict adherence to the conditions outlined in the aforementioned communication from the SSP Traffic, NHWs, Ramban.

“Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, NHWS, Ramban, shall implement the above orders in letter and spirit”, it reads.