J&K Police Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward For Tip-Off On Recent Targeted Attacks By Militants

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information on the three recent targeted attacks by militants in the valley in which a cop and a non-local labourer were killed.

In a public notice, the police announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for credible information about the terrorist attacks that took place on three consecutive days from October 30.

On October 29, police Inspector Masroor Ali Wani was critically injured when a lone terrorist shot at him while he was playing cricket in the Eidgah playground here.

The next day, a non-local labourer Mukesh Kumar was shot dead in the Trumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama. A day later, Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad was shot dead outside his residence in the Wailoo Kralpora area of Baramulla.

“Information about the attacker or his associates or helpers or harbourers of the attacker can be shared with any police officer you trust including SSP Baramulla, SSP Srinagar or SSP Pulwama,” the police said in the notice.

The police said the information can also be emailed directly to J-K DGP R R Swain at rswainips@jkpolice.Gov.In.

The identification of persons providing credible information shall be kept fully confidential and the informer shall be provided legal and security cover, the notice added. (Agencies)