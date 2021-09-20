Traders Federation discusses issues with Mayor, Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Traders Federation including Jammu Chamber of Commerce today called on Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta and Divisional Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer and discussed issues of business community and sought early redress of the same.

President Jammu chamber of Commerce and Presidents of various Market Associations apprised the Mayor about the issues which need to be addressed including renewal of wine Bar Licences, conducting anti-encroachment drives on National Highways, continuing the practice of Darbar move, land purchase rights to Mahajan community, opening of reliance stores etc.

The representatives of the business/traders Associations sought time-bound issuance of NOCs to wine traders, continuing with the practice of Darbar move, extension of existing ceiling of persons allowed in Banquet halls, extension of lease of JDA Shops, complexes and other important issues.

The Mayor and Div Com gave a patient hearing to the issues put forth by the Traders Federation. The Div Com informed them that all their issues are under consideration of the Government. He assured the Associations that all their issues will be taken up with the Government at the higher level for their early resolution.

Responding to the issue of land purchase rights to Mahajan, Khatri, Sikhs, the Div Com informed that the proposal has been sent to Government for necessary changes in the land revenue Act, besides a revenue Board has also been constituted for reframing the rules.