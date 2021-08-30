Tourism vision for Ladakh

Overall development of Union Territory of Ladakh would mean encouraging and promoting tourism for it, the potential of which is not only quite enough but varieties too are therein, if lent the slight push by the Government tourism would get a big boost. There is natural or conventional tourism, there is trekking and mountaineering tourism or adventure tourism as also there is religious cum cultural tourism. as “something to offer to every tourist”. There could be such possibilities previously also as one of three divisions of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. However, probably because of receiving less attention and inadequate preference from the Government, if not neglect – the same could not be achieved. Now, under changed situations that of becoming a Union Territory, it is incumbent upon the Government there to evolve strategies with a proper vision towards promoting tourism and hence ensuring economic development in proportion. In this connection, it is heartening to note that the Union Government is taking the required interest in it and extending the requisite assistance as well as seen by contributing Rs.23.21 crore for Tourist Water Screen Projection Multimedia Show and other attractions. Not only this, the Union Government was developing Chaukihang Vihara Project etc. Addressing virtually the mega tourism event ”Ladakh; New Start, New Goals” in Leh by Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region only accords due importance to tourism in this beautiful part of the country. Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur also took part in it in Leh.

As new and innovative ways have intermittently to be employed and introduced in the spirit of pure salesmanship with intent to promote tourism and tourism products, such events, programmes, mini but impressive festivals and the like are very much required to be accorded due importance. In such events, themes and slogans need to be phrased relevant to the particular industry like the tourism under reference in relation to various economic activities likely to get generated. Brand ambassadors , signage, logos etc must be made integral ingredients of such economic activities as related to promoting tourism. In this connection, it is quite in congruence to the subject matter that a document titled “A Tourism Vision for Ladakh” has been unveiled on the occasion with an aim to focus on overall development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

It is to be noted that in this peculiar enchanting cold desert of Ladakh, the problem of power mainly from solar source and to have it in uninterrupted supply during harshest winter, the staying environs being made comfortably warm for tourists in hotels, huts, airports etc, easing of permit rules and regulations, constant improvement in road and communication infrastructure, incentives to those engaged in tourism and tourism related activities, allocation of need based financial and other logistic support from the Government, Ladakh would emerge as an important tourist hub. At the cost of repetition, it could have been much earlier that way but absence of the requisite interest and initiatives, paltry investments and poor infrastructure did not let that happen. If the document unveiled at the occasion envisions promoting tourism in the backdrop of sustainable ecological practices, building on local material and human resources, it is definitely a broader outlook needing focused attention and regular monitoring.

Awareness , publicity and maximum involvement are important prerequisites of any product to get familiarised and adopted, tourism too needs to be seen in that perspective. Why not, analysing it deeply would only prove it be one of the largest job creators in the country. Hence, the said event in which right from local village to district and to Parliamentary leadership must take active part in all during its celebrations. Besides promoting tourism, efforts should also be made to promote and showcase local talent and industry, products, providing platform for interaction between stakeholders and tourists and those related to tourism industry. Lt. Governor speaking about the “new tourism products” only shows the required thrust and the stress on innovations and novelties with a serious tinch on meaning pure business to change the face of conventional ways of ”dealing with” all important segment of economy known as tourism.