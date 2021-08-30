LG Manoj Sinha greets people on Janmashtami

JAMMU, Aug 30: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

In a tweet, Mr Sinha said, ”My heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. The festival reinforces belief that a life of morality and righteousness can be achieved amidst all difficulties through devotion, selfless service, commitment, and compassion”.

“May this Janmashtami strengthen our faith in goodness of mankind, inspire us to lead a virtuous life, and usher in happiness, prosperity and well-being of all. We should renew our commitment to Lord Krishna’s ideals on this occasion”, it added. (Agencies)