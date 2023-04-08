Tourism Potential Of Jammu Is Unique, Can Create Niche On Global Map: LG Sinha

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 8: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that tourism potential of Jammu is unique and can create higher on global map.

Sinha after inaugurating Tulip Garden at Sanasar, the first such park for Jammu Division, said, “Tourism potential of Jammu is unique in many ways. With breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, magnificent cuisine and warm hospitality, it can create a niche for itself on global tourism map.”

The Garden spread over 40 Kanals with 2.75 Lakh Tulip Bulbs of 25 different varieties, situated amid lush green woods in Ramban district will provide major impetus to tourism and trade activities, said the Lieutenant Governor.

He added, “Administration is committed to ensure all the necessary infra and resources.”

As a “Tourism Mission” initiative 75 new destinations, 75 Sufi/religious sites, 75 new cultural, heritage sites and 75 new tracks are being developed in J&K UT to open up new economic avenues for fulfilling the aspirations of the people, he said.

Sinha further said that development of water parks at twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar, establishment of cultural centres at Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch will help in building local capacities, boost employment and favourable climate to entrepreneurship.