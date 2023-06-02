Tourism Directorate organises three days workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: The Tourism Directorate of Jammu organized a three-day “Home-stay Business Workshop” at the TRC Jammu, aimed at promoting rural tourism and empowering local entrepreneurs in the region.

The workshop, inaugurated by Director Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai and Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Jammu, Sanjeev Jain, brought together around 80 interested Homestay stakeholders from various districts including Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Jammu, Rajouri, and Reasi.

During the welcome address, Vivekanand Rai highlighted the potential of homestays and rural tourism in the Jammu region.

He emphasized the financial empowerment of women through homestay businesses and the significance of treating guests as God, as per the ancient principle of “Atithi Devo Bhava.” He also emphasized the role of tourism in fostering cultural exchange and building bridges between communities.

Dr Sanjeev Jain, in his keynote speech, focused on the integration of technology in tourism and the pivotal role of young entrepreneurs in driving the tourism industry in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Sunaina Sharma, explained that the workshop aimed to empower entrepreneurs in enhancing their skills and knowledge in running successful homestay businesses.

The participants were enriched with marketing strategies, formal skills, and functional operations of homestays, providing them with better livelihood opportunities and promoting rural tourism in offbeat tourist destinations across Jammu Division.

The workshop, hosted at the JKTDC conference hall, featured various training sessions conducted by professionals from MakeMyTrip, who equipped the participants with essential tools for establishing and operating homestay businesses effectively.

Prof Anil Gupta from the Department of Tourism, Jammu University, discussed the potential of rural tourism in the region and emphasized the need for capacity building among the youth to promote tourism effectively.

A press statement said that the workshop aimed to equip homestay proprietors with the necessary skills and knowledge to tap into this growing market, while fostering economic development and empowering local communities in Jammu.