Tourism Directorate hosts patriotic extravaganza at Musical Fountain Bagh-e-Bahu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu embarked Jammuities on a patriotic journey, weaved together with magnificent ceremonies under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Meri Maati Mera Desh initiatives of the Government, movie screening along with Tricolored theme illumination and Musical Fountain Show was commemorated at Aquaplex Crown Bagh-e-Bahu Jammu on 77th Independence Day.

The event was beautifully crafted in an unforgettable tapestry of Independence Day Celebrations, under the stars and the open skies amid tricolored illumination all around bringing in the beautiful symphony of nature and patriotic essence.

The event was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar by lighting of Diyas which was followed with the ceremonial recital of National Anthem and the much awaited Open Air Cinema experience was formally thrown open for public with the screening of Hindi Movie “Uri: The Surgical Strike”.

The event was a perfect amalgamation of entertainment and Patriotism leaving an indelible mark on everyone’s heart. Jammuities also enjoyed the Open Air Cinema while paddle Boating in the lake at the Musical Fountain arena which was a dreamy experience for those present on the occasion The festivities continued to unfold with captivating cinematic experience at the exquisite Aquaplex Crown Musical Fountain, Bagh-e-Bahu, as the silver screen came alive with the heroic tale of ‘Uri,’ under the starlit sky.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said that the Aquaplex Crown Bagh-e-Bahu is a great endeavour of the Directorate of Tourism Jammu to bring Open Air Cinema Experience to Jammu region and it is an added feature to the ever growing diverse list of tourism products being brought in to the Jammu region. He hoped that people in large numbers especially bloggers, social media influencers shall come to this place and watch movies under the Open Sky which is going to be a regular feature and movies shall be displayed on the Open Screen under the supervision of Directorate of Tourism Jammu.

Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai said that the Directorate has organized series of events under the Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative of the Government wherein Dogra Food Festival was organized at Duggardhani Kheral in District Reasi, Suchetgarh Border Familiarization Tour was flagged off, Mega Cultural Festival was organized at Bahu Plaza Jammu, Tiranga Rally was also organized at Raghunath Bazaar Jammu and the Open Air Movie screening is a part of the month long celebrations to commemorate 77th Independence Day of our great nation.

Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Sunaina Mehta added that Diya Lighting ceremony, under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Meri Maati Mera Desh initiatives, envisions a unified celebration of India’s valour, commemorating the nation’s journey of freedom and puts emphasis on the fundamental aspect of expressing heartfelt gratitude to all the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifices for our great nation. She further emphasized that Bahu Fort is a symbol of reverence for all Jammuities and Tourism Department is committed to promote it as a major attraction for the tourists. Such initiatives of Jammu Tourism Directorate are dedicated towards nurturing a deeper connection between the people and their motherland, reinforcing the values of togetherness and pride to our heritage and culture.

Among those present on the occasion were Dr. Umesh Shan Deputy Director Tourism Jammu, Sugandhi Banotra Assistant Director Tourism Jammu, Ambika Bali Assistant Director Tourism Katra and other officials of the Tourism Department.