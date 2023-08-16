BJP pays glowing tribute to Vajpayee

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Glowing tribute were paid to former Prime Minister and veteran leader, Atal Behari Vajpayee on his fifth death anniversary here, today.

In this connection like other parts of the country, BJP organised programmes across the UT in which party leaders recalled his services to the nation. Describing Vajpayee a great stalwart, a towering leader, a visionary, a best orator, a great poet and writer they said the nation will always remember him for his political sagacity, simplicity and plain speaking.

A grand programme was held at party headquarters Trikuta Nagar here, today in which MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta, former party president and Minister, Sat Sharma, general secretary of the party and former Minister, Dr D K Manyal, Ex MLC Vikram Randhawa, party secretary, Ayodhya Gupta, Arvind Gupta, Library in charge, Dr Kulbushan Mahotra and other leaders paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister who was honoured with Bharat Rattan in 2015 for his unblemished services to the nation.

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, Kavinder Gupta said that he was a principled politician who left an example of probity in public life. He said it was the charisma of his leadership that all political parties loved and respected him. He said in present system when we are deviating from set principles of public life, Vajpayee can be a great inspiration or all of us.

Kavinder said he (Atal Ji) led a simple public life and never compromised his principles throughout his life. He accompanied former Jana Sangh president, Dr Shayama Prasad Mookherjee to J&K in 1953 to break the permit system and worked in close coordination with former Jana Sangh president, Deendayal Upadayay and later L K Advani.

It was his political depth and maturity that he became the president of Jana Sangh at a young age and left indelible mark on everywhere with his splendid and unmatched work.

He said Vajpayee was a best orator, a diplomat par excellence, a visionary leader and a great poet and writer. He recalled his role as Opposition leader, as Foreign Minister of the country during Janata Party coalition in 1977 and later Prime Minister. He said Vajpayee will always be remembered for services to nation.

Paying tributes to Vajpayee former Minister, Sat Sharma said that he was an institution in himself who devoted his whole life for the welfare of country and countrymen. He said there are very few leaders of his stature and capability who earned respect from both ruling and Opposition parties alike.

Vikram Randhawa former MLC also while recalling the services of former PM said that he left an example of probity in public life and led a clean political life. Anju Dogra, Ankush Gupta, Jeet Angral, Sanjay Bakshi, Maxon Tickoo etc.