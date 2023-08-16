CJ, Khatana, Sopori call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 16: Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

Er. Gulam Ali Khatana, MP, Rajya Sabha also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Khatana discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance.

Meanwhile, Abhay Sopori, Santoor Maestro also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Abhay Sopori discussed promotion of music in the schools and higher education institutions.