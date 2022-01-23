Tourism Deptt organizes Shikara Rally in Dal Lake

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 23: In a streak of multiple events organized by Tourism Department of Kashmir to celebrate 75th year of independence under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the department today held a colorful Shikara rally in Dal Lake to woo tourists to the valley.

Director Tourism G N Itoo flagged off the rally from Nehru Park in which a restricted under of shikara wallas participated owing to the covid situation.

The Shikara wallas rowed from Nehru Park to SKICC and back to the park to complete the round with enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism emphasized on observation of Covid guidelines strictly amid the ongoing third wave to save all the stakeholders from falling to the disease.

He stressed on Skikara wallas, houseboat owners and tourists to wear masks and maintain physical distance so the tourism activity is not affected.

It was informed that the aim of organizing such events is to highlight the tourism potential of valley besides acquainting general people about the values of independent India.