NHPC contributes Rs 1 cr to CMRF Himachal Pradesh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 23: CMD, NHPC AK Singh handed over payment intimation advice of Rs 1 crore to Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh as NHPC’s contribution towards Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) at Shimla (HP).

This fund is used when natural calamities or tragedy strike the State and is provided to affected residents for immediate relief to minimize the grief and loss of the people. It is also utilized for humanitarian purposes in adverse circumstances.

The Chief Minister asked CMD, NHPC to expedite works related to 500 MW Dugar Hydroelectric Project (HP) and assured his support to NHPC in various clearances towards the early implementation of the Project.

The Chief Minister also asked NHPC to take up Pumped Storage Projects in HP. During the meeting, Ram Subhag Singh, Chief Secretary, Government of HP was also present.