Tourism back bone of J&K economy: Chibber

PHDCCI, hoteliers delegation call on J&K Bank Chairman

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Aug 14: Chairman and Managing Director J&K Bank, R K Chibber today said that tourism is the back bone of the J&K economy and the bank would provide every possible help for the development of this sector.

While speaking in a programme organised in connection with the interaction with Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra (HRAK) members of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu region (PHDCCI) today, Chibber said that tourism is the back bone of J&K economy and J&K Bank will leave no stone unturned in its revival and will act as major facilitator to take this sector to its peak.

He said that it is very important that more and more people should invest in the J&K so that maximum employment is generated and the younger generation may get maximum work opportunities in the State itself.

Rakesh Wazir president Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra & Co-Chairman PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu region while speaking on the occasion said that J&K Bank is the back bone of J&K economy and the level of presence of J&K Bank can be judged from the fact that when we talk about banking in J&K State particularly in rural areas, people talk about only and only J&K Bank. This bank has earned the trust of the people.

Vikrant Kuthiala Chairman PHDCCI Jammu region and former Director J&K Bank emphasized that in all the times the J&K Bank has proved to be main pillar whether it is concerning Government or for people of J&K and with the abolition of Article 370 where new investments will come. It will bring competition as well for the State entrepreneurs and thus in those circumstances the role of the bank even becomes more because for competing them, the modernization and diversification of the existing units vis-a vis establishment of new units is very important and asked for quick disposal and liberal financing on the part of the bank.

Shyam Kesar, Chairman of HRAK asked for continuing of people friendly approach as it used to have in bank with more aggression because in the next competitive scenario even the banking in the State will become more competitive.

Kushal Magotra president Hotel & Restaurant Association, Patnitop asked for opening of J&K Bank’s ATM counters besides a full fledged branch of the bank at Patnitop.

Virender Kesar senior vice president HRAK and Katra Head PHDCCI raised the demand of the opening of the new ATMs of the bank at main bazaar Katra.

Chibber listened each and every point of the members patiently and assured that sympathetic consideration will be given to their issues.