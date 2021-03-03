Tomar, Dr Jitendra hold meeting to discuss probable candidates for Assembly polls

Excelsior Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Mar 3: Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Dr Jitendra Singh held a high level party meeting at BJP headquarters here to discuss the names of probable candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Party Prabhari for BJP Jay Panda, General Secretary (Org.) for Northeast Ajay Jamwal, National General Secretary BJP Dilip Saikia, Union MoS Rameshwar Teli, BJP State President Ranjit Das, General Secretary (Org.) Assam Poninder Sarma, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Member of Parliament Rajdeep Roy and others.

Meanwhile, notification for the first phase of the State Assembly Elections was issued by the Election Commission of India. The last date of filing nominations is 9th of March. Pertinent to mention that the Assam poll is going to be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively.

The inputs from today’s meeting will be further conveyed the to the Central High Command in New Delhi. At the same time, the Party High Command is planning a detailed programme of election rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other star campaigners in all the five poll bound States of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.

Speaking to the media, Tomar said that BJP will fight the elections confidently and in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) which is its NDA partner. The election would be fought unitedly by all the NDA partners, he said.