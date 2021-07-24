Tokyo Olympics: Saurabh storms into medal round of men’s 10m air rifle, Abhishek crashes out

TOKYO [JAPAN): Saurabh Chaudhary on Saturday stormed into the medal round of the men’s 10m air rifle after finishing on top in the men’s 10m air rifle qualification, here at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday. On the other hand, Abhishek crashed out as he finished at the 17th spot with a score of 575.

Saurabh shot a series of 95 in the first series of men’s 10m pistol qualification. His first 10 shots were: 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 9, 9, 9, 9 and after this, he was positioned at the 17th spot.

Saurabh’s second 10 shots added up to 98 and hence he bettered his spot to 9th. In the third series, Saurabh once again put on a cumulative score of 98, and his rank rose further to fifth.

In the fourth series, Saurabh shot a perfect 10 and his rank got better to second, and he was going all guns blazing. In the fifth and sixth, Saurabh shot 98 and 97 and he finished with a total score of 586.

On the other hand, Abhishek had finished his first series of 10-shots at an accumulated score of 94 and was ranked 24th.

Abhishek’s second series fetched him a score of 96 and his ranking was 21st but he ran the risk of crashing out and not making the medal round. He started his third series with back-to-back 10s and that saw him move up to the 19th position.

In the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth series, Abhishek shot a further 98,97,98 and 92, but this was not enough for him to progress to the medal round.

Earlier on Saturday, both Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 16th and 36th respectively in the women’s 10m air rifle qualification. (Agencies)