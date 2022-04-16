“Together Against Terrorism”: Indian Army’s Message To Kashmiris

JAMMU, Apr 16: Amid a spike in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army has put out a video, underlining how every section of the society has suffered the wounds of terrorism and assuring citizens that it is strongly with them in their fight for stability in the Valley.

The video, tweeted by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and titled “Kashmir Fights Back”, attempts to show the sufferings of the civilians, irrespective of their faith, and the efforts undertaken by the security forces to end terrorism and reinforce normalcy in the valley.

“The decades of terrorism has left us with orphans, widows, wailing mothers and helpless fathers,” reads the text.

The video shows the visuals of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, rescue operations, and stone-throwing incidents, and highlights how terrorists, through the decades, have misguided the youth of the valley and instigated enmity between different communities. It underlines the importance of communal harmony.

“They tried to divide our society. They tried to misguide our youth. They tried to turn our peer vaer (land of saints) into a battleground,” the text further reads.

It also pays tribute to Kashmiris who were killed by the terrorists, including Shujaat Bukhari, Arjumand Majeed, Makhan Lal Bindroo, sarpanch Ajay Pandita, Supinder Kaur, Wasim Bari, Lt Umer Fayaz, Ayub Pandita, and Pervez Ahmed Dar among others.

It further shows security personnel comforting civilians and children and concludes with a message of fighting terrorism and radicalisation together.

“Kashmir is not alone in this fight. With you in the past. For you in the future. Together we will win this fight. Awaam and jawan: hand in hand,” says the text. (Agencies)