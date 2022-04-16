Employment Apr 16, 2022

REQUIRED

1) Cook – 1

2) Safaiwala – 1

For a PG at Janipur Interested may contact

7006417060, 9906077763

REQUIRED

HOME FEMALE TEACHER

AT SAINIK COLONY

FOR 6th CLASS BOY

Mob No 7006441048

Required Staff

FOR RESTAURANT AT

LOWER ROOP NAGAR JAMMU

COOK – 1

SECURITY GUARD

7 PM TO 11 PM

Call 9086065552

WANTED DRIVER

Urgent experienced Driver having valid driving licence, Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9103148151

Urgently Required

One female doctor (BUMS/BHMS/BAMS)

Front Office Executive -Male

For a reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar.

Contact: 7006112791, 7006433572, 9797312788

TEACHER’S VACANCY

Trained/experienced teacher required for NURSERY/KG for CRADLE 2 CRAYONS SCHOOL, Lower Roopnagar, Jammu

Preference : Graduate, Good English, ability for art activities, use of digital tools, engage with the young kids. Salary as per experience and market standards.

Contact – WhatsApp Resume on 9990575632, 9419296115 or

Email at c2cplayschool@gmail.com

Required Sales specialists

(FEMALE / MALE)

Benelli Jammu

* Good Communication skills

* Commitment & Dedication

* KNOWLEDGE OF RIDING

* INTEREST SUPER BIKES

* VALID DL (MINIMUM AGE 18)

(ONLY TWO VACANCY LEFT)

Contact : ceo@benelli-jammu.com,

Ph :9622994095,7780988906

ACCOUNTANT

required for a leading manufacturing firm in Bari Brahmana. Mail your CV to abhishek.malhotra@pcmgarments.com

Salary Negotiable

VIVEK NIKETAN H/S UDHAMPUR

STAFF REQUIRED

Some teachers are required for teaching Eng, Math, Science, Social Science and Hindi in Middle and High Classes. So, candidates having B.A OR BSc OR M.A OR MSc “Qualification” can apply with a resume in school or contact at 8825068234.

Driver-Cum-Cook Required

Driver – Cum – Cook required for home at Canal Road, Jammu

Salary : Negotiable

Contact No.: 9419183260

Required STAFF

Required urgent staff for the Company dealing with Bio Medical items

1. Manager (Minium qualification Graduate)

2. Computer Operator

3. Store Keeper

4. Delivery Boy (Must carry driving Licence)

Salary negotiable

Interview timing between 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM (Monday18.04.2022 to Wednesday 22.04.2022)

At

JAY ESS SCIENTIFIC AGENCIES

846-A Krishna Nagar, Jammu

Mobile: 8491911555, 8491911777

Required Fresher

Required fresher candidates of electronics and communication company is dealing with Bio Medical items.

Salary between Rs 15000/00 to 18000.00

Travel/Daily allowances extra

Interview timing between 12 PM to 2 PM (Saturday 16.04.2022 and Monday 18.04.2022)

At

JAY ESS SCIENTIFIC AGENCIES

846-A Krishna Nagar, Jammu

Mobile: 9906807878

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

9622637265, 7889846668, 8899408151

Required

Video EDITING

PROFESSIONAL

Preferred qualification: BCA

* Freshers can also apply

Kindly mail your resume to

rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com

STAFF REQUIRED

1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK

MIN QUALIFICATION 10+2

ADDRESS

ARORA LIFE SCIENCES

SUDERSHAN COMPLEX

PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE

YARD NO 6

NARWAL JAMMU

MOB NO -9906012233

Job opening

Urgently Required 30 Boys/ Girls for official staff in Jammu and other district of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).

Note: Fresher’s can also apply.

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income: 15000 to 23000 (P/M)

(As per Co Rule)

So, bring your resume and get a job.

Walk in interview from Today to till 30-04-2022.

Oneness Nation

Opp Audi Showroom, 153/6, Ambika Colony

Bye Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu.

Contact No: 6005679763, 9103129166

Urgently required

Site Engineer- Diploma or B.Tech in civil 4 to 10 years of Exp in Building- Salary 40 K

Maintenance Engineer: Electrical/Mechanical- 3 to 6 years Exp. Salary 20 to 25 K

Accounts Executive : 2 to 5 years Exp.

Salary around 20 K

Computer Operator- Male/Female- Fresher/Exp.

Salary:10 to 15 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.

Maid servant

Wanted a Maid servant to do all domestic work for a small family of 3 persons in Bakshi Nagar area.

Timings : 8.00 AM to 11.00 AM &

5.00 PM to 7.00 PM

Salary = 6500 P/M

Contact :

70068-35100

Vacancy

Injection Moulding Shift

Incharge

Exp : 3 years (exp should be in

the same field)

Salary : 15000 (Negotiable)

Contact – 9906222280

Email : sahil2851@gmail.com

Address- Sahil Plastic

Industries

Phase 3, Gangyal, Jammu

Required

ACCOUNTANT

AS STAFF

IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE

Min. Qualification :

10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)

Contact : 91032-80307

Address (O) :

Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar

Jammu

Required

NVC International Telesolutions Pvt.Ltd.

Required qualified candidates

for Domestic process

Domestic BPO experience will be preferred

fresher are also welcome

Eligibility:- 10+2 to graduation

Salary:- 8k to 10k

Communication skill:- good communications skills required in Hindi and English

Contact:-7889793590, 8492033076

Address;- Top Paloura Tender Heart School near Bua Dati Mandir

Sarvodhya Public School

Santra Morh,Pouni Chak Jammu .

Recruitment for the academic

year 2022-23

Kindergarten Teachers

Sports,

Taekwondo,

Music teacher.

Walk-In interview.

Timing 10:00 a.m to 12:00 pm

Contact- 8491064222,9086137594,9070381792