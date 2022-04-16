Employment Apr 16, 2022

REQUIRED
1) Cook – 1
2) Safaiwala – 1
For a PG at Janipur Interested may contact
7006417060, 9906077763
REQUIRED
HOME FEMALE TEACHER
AT SAINIK COLONY
FOR 6th CLASS BOY
Mob No 7006441048
Required Staff
FOR RESTAURANT AT
LOWER ROOP NAGAR JAMMU
COOK – 1
SECURITY GUARD
7 PM TO 11 PM
Call 9086065552
WANTED DRIVER
Urgent experienced Driver having valid driving licence, Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9103148151
Urgently Required
One female doctor (BUMS/BHMS/BAMS)
Front Office Executive -Male
For a reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar.
Contact: 7006112791, 7006433572, 9797312788
TEACHER’S VACANCY
Trained/experienced teacher required for NURSERY/KG for CRADLE 2 CRAYONS SCHOOL, Lower Roopnagar, Jammu
Preference : Graduate, Good English, ability for art activities, use of digital tools, engage with the young kids. Salary as per experience and market standards.
Contact – WhatsApp Resume on 9990575632, 9419296115 or
Email at c2cplayschool@gmail.com
Required Sales specialists
(FEMALE / MALE)
Benelli Jammu
* Good Communication skills
* Commitment & Dedication
* KNOWLEDGE OF RIDING
* INTEREST SUPER BIKES
* VALID DL (MINIMUM AGE 18)
(ONLY TWO VACANCY LEFT)
Contact : ceo@benelli-jammu.com,
Ph :9622994095,7780988906
ACCOUNTANT
required for a leading manufacturing firm in Bari Brahmana. Mail your CV to abhishek.malhotra@pcmgarments.com
Salary Negotiable
VIVEK NIKETAN H/S UDHAMPUR
STAFF REQUIRED
Some teachers are required for teaching Eng, Math, Science, Social Science and Hindi in Middle and High Classes. So, candidates having B.A OR BSc OR M.A OR MSc “Qualification” can apply with a resume in school or contact at 8825068234.
Driver-Cum-Cook Required
Driver – Cum – Cook required for home at Canal Road, Jammu
Salary : Negotiable
Contact No.: 9419183260
Required STAFF
Required urgent staff for the Company dealing with Bio Medical items
1. Manager (Minium qualification Graduate)
2. Computer Operator
3. Store Keeper
4. Delivery Boy (Must carry driving Licence)
Salary negotiable
Interview timing between 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM (Monday18.04.2022 to Wednesday 22.04.2022)
At
JAY ESS SCIENTIFIC AGENCIES
846-A Krishna Nagar, Jammu
Mobile: 8491911555, 8491911777
Required Fresher
Required fresher candidates of electronics and communication company is dealing with Bio Medical items.
Salary between Rs 15000/00 to 18000.00
Travel/Daily allowances extra
Interview timing between 12 PM to 2 PM (Saturday 16.04.2022 and Monday 18.04.2022)
At
JAY ESS SCIENTIFIC AGENCIES
846-A Krishna Nagar, Jammu
Mobile: 9906807878
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
9622637265, 7889846668, 8899408151
Required
Video EDITING
PROFESSIONAL
Preferred qualification: BCA
* Freshers can also apply
Kindly mail your resume to
rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com
STAFF REQUIRED
1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK
MIN QUALIFICATION 10+2
ADDRESS
ARORA LIFE SCIENCES
SUDERSHAN COMPLEX
PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE
YARD NO 6
NARWAL JAMMU
MOB NO -9906012233
Job opening
Urgently Required 30 Boys/ Girls for official staff in Jammu and other district of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).
Note: Fresher’s can also apply.
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income: 15000 to 23000 (P/M)
(As per Co Rule)
So, bring your resume and get a job.
Walk in interview from Today to till 30-04-2022.
Oneness Nation
Opp Audi Showroom, 153/6, Ambika Colony
Bye Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu.
Contact No: 6005679763, 9103129166
Urgently required
Site Engineer- Diploma or B.Tech in civil 4 to 10 years of Exp in Building- Salary 40 K
Maintenance Engineer: Electrical/Mechanical- 3 to 6 years Exp. Salary 20 to 25 K
Accounts Executive : 2 to 5 years Exp.
Salary around 20 K
Computer Operator- Male/Female- Fresher/Exp.
Salary:10 to 15 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.
Maid servant
Wanted a Maid servant to do all domestic work for a small family of 3 persons in Bakshi Nagar area.
Timings : 8.00 AM to 11.00 AM &
5.00 PM to 7.00 PM
Salary = 6500 P/M
Contact :
70068-35100
Vacancy
Injection Moulding Shift
Incharge
Exp : 3 years (exp should be in
the same field)
Salary : 15000 (Negotiable)
Contact – 9906222280
Email : sahil2851@gmail.com
Address- Sahil Plastic
Industries
Phase 3, Gangyal, Jammu
Required
ACCOUNTANT
AS STAFF
IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE
Min. Qualification :
10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)
Contact : 91032-80307
Address (O) :
Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar
Jammu
Required
NVC International Telesolutions Pvt.Ltd.
Required qualified candidates
for Domestic process
Domestic BPO experience will be preferred
fresher are also welcome
Eligibility:- 10+2 to graduation
Salary:- 8k to 10k
Communication skill:- good communications skills required in Hindi and English
Contact:-7889793590, 8492033076
Address;- Top Paloura Tender Heart School near Bua Dati Mandir
Sarvodhya Public School
Santra Morh,Pouni Chak Jammu .
Recruitment for the academic
year 2022-23
Kindergarten Teachers
Sports,
Taekwondo,
Music teacher.
Walk-In interview.
Timing 10:00 a.m to 12:00 pm
Contact- 8491064222,9086137594,9070381792