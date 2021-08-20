To discuss prevailing situation, PAGD to hold meeting on Aug 24

Srinagar, Aug 20: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of several political parties has called for a meeting-cum-convention on August 24 to discuss and deliberate on the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

Sources said that the meeting has been called at the residence of amalgam’s president and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

They said that this is sort of a convention and it has been called to deliberate and discuss on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources also said that the constituents of the PAGD have been asked to bring their senior most leaders to this meeting as well.

Meanwhile, when contacted PAGD spokesperson, MY Tarigami confirmed that they have called a meeting on August 24 to discuss the prevailing situation.

He, however, refused to divulge in further details. One being asked whether this is going to be a convention, he said that this is a simple meeting called to discuss the current situation.

Notably, PAGD last met on August 04 at Farooq Abdullah’s residence, wherein it was decided that the next meeting will be held on August 24. (KNS)