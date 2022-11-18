TN Footballer’s death: Madras HC adjourns hearing on anticipatory bail plea of accused doctors

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Friday adjourned the anticipatory bail petition of two accused doctors to two weeks in connection with the death of 17-year-old football player Priya R, in Tamil Nadu.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of Madras High Court heard the anticipatory bail petitions filed by doctors A Paul Ramshankar (34) and K Somasundar (34) in connection with a case registered by the police following the death of footballer Priya.

While hearing this matter, Council for doctors has said in court that doctors are receiving threatening calls. For that judges have said doctors’ safety should also be ensured.

While hearing the petition Justice AD Jagadish Chandira asked the doctors’ counsel to allow the police to investigate the matter.

“It’s a serious issue of a girl having lost her life after a ligament tear. We can only adjourn the petition by two weeks and it is up to the doctors if they want to surrender in the meantime,” Justice AD Jagadish Chandira said, adding doctors’ safety should also be ensured after the defendant’s counsel complained that doctors are receiving threatening calls.

“An expert committee had found certain lapses on the part of the doctors. Whether it is medical negligence or criminal investigation is a matter of investigation. Anticipatory bail petitions may be adjourned by two weeks allowing police to probe. Now the case is only under Section 174 CRPC,” State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said.

A 17-year-old football player, Priya R, died in a government hospital in Tamil Nadu. The kin of the deceased alleged the doctor’s negligence as a cause of her death.(Agencies)