BJP plans roadshows on Sunday ahead of MCD polls

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to kickstart its campaign in the municipal elections with 14 roadshows on Sunday.

Ahead of MCD polls, the BJP is going to organise mega roadshows with 14 national leaders in Delhi on November 20.

According to the source, 14 prominent leaders will be doing mega roadshows in Delhi, taking all the policies and benefits to the people across all 14 districts of Delhi.

This is BJP’s strong move to gain more votes in its favour. These leaders will go to the areas as per their regional influence.

Last time, Aam Adami Party challenged BJP for MCD due to incumbency but BJP won with majority and came to power.

“The BJP, which is hoping to win a fourth term in the municipal corporation, will finalise the plan for the roadshows and names of senior leaders who will attend them by Saturday,” party sources said.

“The list will be issued soon after receiving approval from the national leadership”, they said.(Agencies)