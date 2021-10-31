TLP marchers continue their sit-in in Wazirabad

Islamabad, Oct 31: The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters have continued their sit-in in Wazirabad amid the tightened security measures taken by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to prevent them from marching from Wazirabad city to Islamabad. The TLP protesters have been staying in Wazirabad city since Friday. The marchers did not proceed further because of strict presence of Rangers and police personnel at Chenab toll plaza near Gujrat and deployment of troops near Wazirabad railway station.

At least 50 activists of the banned organisation have been arrested by the Rangers and police from different areas between Wazirabad and Chenab toll plaza, reported Dawn. An official source said the arrested TLP workers were part of an ‘advance party’ meant to examine the security arrangements in the area.

These activists were caught while recording videos of the areas where troops were deployed. The authorities have also dug up a big trench along the GT Road at Sara I Alamgir city, just around 200 yards away from the bridge on River Jhelum on Saturday. On Friday, this bridge was blocked by placing containers and constructing a wall right in its middle, reported Dawn. A senior administrative official said that an alternate route was provided to the trucks carrying food supplies in Gujrat district to avoid any food shortage for the marchers. The local vegetable and fruit vendors, however, complain about the increased rates of such items due to the roads closure. Authorities have sealed all petrol pumps along the old GT Road near Kathala and Gujrat bypass. The latest round of protests comes as the TLP exerts pressure on the Punjab government for the release of its chief, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of its late founder Khadim Rizvi. The younger Rizvi has been kept in detention by the Punjab government since April 12 for ?maintenance of public order”. TLP announced to march on Islamabad, prompting the government to block the routes leading up to the capital.

