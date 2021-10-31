Need to honour Unsung Civilian martyrs

Ranjit Parihar

The J&K Administrative Council met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, had approved the move to name schools, roads and buildings after “martyrs and eminent persons” as part of the Indian Government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative aimed at celebrating the country’s 75 years of independence.

The decision to mark a respect and acknowledge the exceptional contributions of these martyrs towards the security and development of the Union Territory and renaming Government infrastructures after the martyrs is whereas being widely welcomed on the other hand there is great discontentment and anger among patriotic people of erstwhile Doda district and other parts of state for not honoring hundreds of those unsung Civilian heroes, who attained martyrdom during thirty years of long turmoil in different pars of Jammu and Kashmir while combating terrorism by sacrificing their lives.

During 30 years long turmoil in the state of Jammu and Kashmir when Pak based inhuman Jehadis cleared the valley of original inhabitant national forces (Kashmiri Pandits) , they eyed erstwhile Doda District which include Kishtwar and Ramban districts because they knew people here are fiercely nationalist and if they are uprooted there will be no resistance at other places.

Different terrorist organizations who were operating in the area under a anti national conspiracy hatched by Pakistan resulted in selective killings of minority community and executed dozens of massacres of those who were associated with pro Indian organizations or who were raising voice against anti national elements, which ultimately resulted in migration of minority and nationalist forces from far flung hilly area of erstwhile Doda. All these anti-national activities, sabotage and subversion, were taking place in broad day light. More than this they indulged in massacre of the people, they deemed a, challenge.

To rectify this situation and weld the common people into an invisible force and stop mass exodus during nineties there came nationalist leaders which included Government employee, educationists , businessmen, Advocates and politicians and Social workers and many others on the scene who with their example of unmatched valour along local national forces started openly opposing anti national forces.

To give terrorists a befitting reply, these nationalist forces launched “Doda Bachao Andolan” in ninenties demanding setting up of village defence committee, formation of SOG and handing over Doda to army. As a result of which SOG and VDC’s were formed in militancy infested district. National forces without taking care of their lives helped security forces and openly resisted against nefarious design of terrorist time to time. Due to this policy, migration of minority community stopped from here and militancy got crushed. If the people here had not given their martyrdom for nation situation in rest of state would have been different.

Here is a brief history of valour of unsung civilian heroes who while combating terrorism during 30 years long turmoil like regular forces in erstwhile Doda district attained martyrdom for the integrity and solidarity of nation. On 19 Dec 1992 social worker and Advocate Santosh Thakur was martyred by terrorist in Doda town . On 10th May 1993, Satish Bhandari Ji, State Secretary of Hindu Raksha Samiti was martyred by terrorists in Kishtwar .

After few months later, terrorists again martyred another social worker Parveen Gupta on 26 Dec 1993 in the heart of city who was the only son of his father and mother . On the directions of Pakistan, terrorist struck in Bhaderwah and killed political leader Ruchir Kumar Koul on 7th June 1994 . After this incident terrorist killed Pawan Sen on 21 June 1995 and then a Government Health department employee Chaman Lal Shan on May 9 1998 and also martyred Pawan kumar sen a contractor on Dool Road in mine blast.

Beside these selective killings during three decade long militancy militants, three years back terrorist martyred Anil and his brother Ajit Parihar who was State BJP state Secretary on Ist November 2018 and after few month another selective killing was executed by terrorists of Chander Kant Sharma who was a social worker and Health Department Employee. They were martyred because they were nationalist and were supporting democratic process and working for strengthening nationalism. There is a long list of other martyrs who sacrificed their life for motherland. Beside these selective killings, militants executed several massacre .The killings started on 14 August 1993 when militants sprayed bullets with their automatic weapons on 14 members of a minority community after dragging them out of a passenger bus on the Sarthal Link Road in Kishtwar. On 17 April 1998 in Prankote and Dakikote terrorist massacred 26 minority community people . On 19 June 1998, in Chapnari terrorist massacred 25 people of minority community . On 3 August 2001, terrorist massacred 17 villagers of minority community in village Ladder near Kishtwar .

On 30 April 2006 terrorist again hatched a plan and massacred 35 members of minority community in two separate attacks. In the first attack twenty two unarmed members of minority community mostly shepherds or their families, were lined up and gunned down by terrorists in Thawa village in Kulhand area of Doda district .The second attack in the neighbouring Lalon Galla village in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, in which 35 Hindu shepherds kidnapped by suspected terrorists were shot dead on the same day.

But it is quite amazing that all these martyrdoms and massacres were forgotten by politicians and Government too who never did anything to recognize these martyrdom .

Government neither provides any special package nor even built memorial in their memory to acknowledge the sacrifice of those who attained martyrdom.

On 01 Nov 2021, we are having Parihar brothers 3rd Martydom day.

Both the brothers Anil and Ajit Parihar attained martydom for nation three years back . Anil Parihar who was BJP State Secretary was gunned down because he was working for strengthening nationalism and democratic values in erstwhile Doda district.

On the third martydom of Parihar brothers, majority of people living in erstwhile Doda district are demanding that the martyrdom of those who sacrificed their lives for motherland during 30 years long turmoil should not go unattended and to honor their sacrifice like martyrs of security forces public infrastructure like school, colleges , roads , sports stadium, Health institutions and power projects in erstwhile Doda should be named after these civilian martyrs Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav an initiative aimed at celebrating the country’s 75 years of independence will be incomplete until and unless we honor our martyrs. To honour these martyrs, beside naming Government infrastructure in their name a state level civil martyr memorial on the lines of Jallianwala Bagh be built in the memory of these martyrs and innocent people killed during the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism era in district and other parts of State.