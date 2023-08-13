Tiranga Rally Big Answer To Those Claiming None Would Pickup Up Tricolor In Kashmir: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Aug 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the massive participation in the Tiranga rally is a big answer to those who once claimed none would pick up the Tri-colour if Article 370 was revoked in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Tiranga in every hand today and the great enthusiasm among the people in the rally is what every Kashmiri yearned for the years together”, Lieutenant Governor said while leading the Tiranga Rally in Srinagar on Sunday.

He said the huge participation in Sunday’s rally is a big reply to those who once claimed that no one in the Valley would pick up the Tri-colour if Article 370 was revoked.

Every youth of Jammu and Kashmir loves and protects the pride of the Tri-colour, he said

Speaking after flagging off the mega “Tiranga Rally” at the famed Dal Lake here, the Lieutenant Governor said those saying nobody will raise the National flag in J&K must have realised every youth loves the Tri-colour.

“The biggest change is that every person wants to protect the pride of the Tri-colour and contribute to the development of J&K and the nation”, the Lieutenant Governor said.

Led by the Lieutenant Governor, hundreds of men, women and children besides officials from the security and civil administration were seen marching holding aloft the Tri-colour on the Boulevard road on the banks of Dal Lake.

“Today the entire J&K is participating in the Tiranga Yatra. The Tri-colour is flying high in the sky, streets are filled with enthusiasm. Participation of men, women, youths & senior citizens across the Union Territory is an inspiration for the country as well”, the Lieutenant Governor said in a tweet.

He said together, J&K is marching towards a brighter future. People from all walks of life are working with one resolve- to shape the future of J&K and contribute to the journey of Viksit Bharat. All are united in emotion- may our beloved and victorious Tri-colour fly high in the world, he added.

“Let us walk together, let our hearts beat together, this is the resolve of Tiranga Yatra that binds every section of the society in one emotion. From Pulwama to Poonch, from Kulgam to Kathua, from Jammu to Srinagar, all houses in 20 districts are celebrating & hoisting Tri-colour”, the Lieutenant Governor said. (Agencies)