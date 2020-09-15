TikTok submits proposal to US authorities to resole security concerns

Washington, Sept 14: Video-sharing social networking company TikTok said on Tuesday that it had submitted a proposal to the US administration resolve the administration’s “security concerns.”

“We can confirm that we’ve submitted a proposal to the Treasury Department which we believe would resolve the Administration’s security concerns,” the Los Angeles-based company said in a short statement, adding this step would help to continue the company’s operation in the future.

“This proposal would enable us to continue supporting our community of 100 million people in the US who love TikTok for connection and entertainment, and the hundreds of thousands of small business owners and creators who rely upon TikTok to grow their livelihoods and build meaningful careers,” the statement read.

