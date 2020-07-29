Tiger Conservation is classic example of Atma Nirbharta as envisaged by PM: Javadekar

NEW DELHI: Saluting country’s front line forest personnel on the occasion of International Tiger Day, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said Tiger Conservation is a classic example of Atma Nirbharta (self reliance) as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ”On this Global Tiger Day, I salute our front line forest personnel whose sweat and toil have taken the tiger on the assured path of recovery in India. ”Tiger Conservation is a classic example of AtmaNirbharta as envisaged by PM Narendra Modiji,” Mr Javadekar said in his tweet.

He said Project Tiger was launched in 1973 with just nine tiger reserves. ”Today, India has 50 reserves having 2967 tigers. Tiger sits at the peak of the food chain and the increased numbers is a testimony of the robust bio-diversity,” he maintained. Mr Javadekar has released the detailed Status of Tigers Report 2018 on Tuesday. According to the report, released on the eve of Global Tiger Day, tigers were observed to be increasing at a rate of six per cent per annum in India from 2006 to 2018. ”There were nine tiger reserves when Project Tiger started in 1973. Now, India has 50 tiger reserves. Seventy per cent of the world’s tigers are in India and the conservation effort has been a huge success? We are ready to help the other 13 countries with tiger ranges in conserving, capacity building and training in tiger conservation,” he has said. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal asked people to raise awareness for conservation of nation’s national animal.

”Balancing between modernisation and conservation, PM Narendra Modi ji has been on the forefront to save tigers – our national & cultural heritage.

”On International Tiger Day, let us take a pledge to raise awareness for conservation of our national animal,” he said in his missive.

