Ayushmann turns cross functional athlete for Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled love story

NEW DELHI: Director Abhishek Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, the poster boy of content cinema in India, are joining hands for the first time to do a progressive love story, in which the actor will be seen as a Cross Functional Athlete.

The yet untitled film is set in North India and it will begin its shooting schedule in October.

Abhishek says, “Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us. We want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community and for that we will spare no effort . We strive to bring our best game for this one.”

The film-maker says he is going to present Ayushmann in a never-seen-before avatar. Abhishek says, “Ayushmann plays a Cross Functional Athlete in the film and he will have to go through a physical transformation that he hasn’t done before. Its quite a challenge and he’s very committed to it.”

Ayushmann is excited about creatively collaborating with Abhishek and is looking forward for his physical transformation.

“Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project that’s exceedingly close to my heart. This film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts,” says Ayushmann.

Ayushmann, whose choice of cinema has given birth to a genre in Hindi movies called ‘The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre’, adds, “I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all new avatar. I have never looked like this on screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it.”

The film will release worldwide in theatres next year.

(AGENCIES)