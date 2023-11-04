Tiffin Box Timer IED Recovered In Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: A tiffin box timer based improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from Sidhra-Narwal Highway area here today.

Around 5:30 Pm, police received information about a suspicious object that was lying on the Sidhra-Narwal stretch of the highway near a police check point, a police spokesperson said.

On this, he said, a team of police along with police component Jammu, dog squad rushed to the spot.

“On search of the suspicious material, it was found to be a tiffin box timer based IED weighing around 2 kilograms,” said the police spokesperson.

“The IED has been diffused and a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at the concerned police station,” he said, adding that further investigation is underway.