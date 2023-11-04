Govt Orders Transfer, Posting Of 3 JKAS Officers

JAMMU, May 27: The Jammu And Kashmir Government on Saturday ordered transfer of 3 JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Sana Khan, Jr. Scale JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary.

Farukh Nasir Paul, Jr. Scale JKAS, Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department.

Pallvi, Jr. Scale JKAS, Project Manager, DIC, Udhampur, is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department.