Thuroo residents hold protest against Tehsildar

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Feb 3: The local residents from Thuroo today staged a protest demonstration against Tehsildar, who stays at Dharmari instead of his Tehsil office at Thuroo.

The locals assembled at Thuroo and started protest demonstration. They were raising slogans against Tehsildar and District Administration Reasi.

They also blocked the road for several hours and were demanding that Tehsildar should sit in his office at Thuroo instead of Dharmari. The locals burnt tyres on the road and also raised slogans in favour of their demand.

Due to road blockage, vehicles from both sides stuck into the jam. Later, Tehsildar Thuroo reached the spot, pacified the protesters and after his assurance the protesters dispersed peacefully.