Bovine smuggling bid foiled

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 3: Nagrota police today foiled a bovine smuggling case by arresting three persons and rescuing 34 bovine animals which they were trying to smuggle illegally to Kashmir.

According to a police official, police post Sidhra laid a special naka near Jagti/Sidhra bridge and seized two trucks bearing registration numbers JK02AR-8759 and JK02CA-8607, besides one Mahindra Tata Mobile bearing registration number JK21C-2947.

He said 34 bovine animals loaded in the vehicles were rescued and the drivers of the vehicles namely Mukhtar Ahmed son of Shamas Din of Qazigund (Anantnag), Mohan Lal son of Paras Ram of Palli (Dansal) and Gulzar Ahmed son of Abdul Rashid of Sandroh (Dansal) were arrested.

“In this connection, three separate cases vide case FIR numbers 46/2021, 47/2021 and 48/2021 have been registered at police station Nagrota,” the official said, adding, the arrest was made by a police party headed by SHO police station Nagrota Inspector Mohd Shoket and Incharge PP Sidhra SI Shakeel Ahmed under the supervision of SDPO Nagrota Purupkar Singh and SP Rural Jammu Sanjay Sharma.