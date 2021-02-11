Thupstan Chhewang elected as LBA new President

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Feb, 11: Former MP Thupstan Chhewang has been elected as new President of Ladakh Buddhist Association. Thupstan Chhewang served as LBA President from 1989 to 1995 and he is also a prominent member of the People’s Movement for 6th Schedule for Ladakh “Apex Body”.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Ladakh for entrusting him with the responsibility, he assured to live upto the expectation of Buddhist Community with outmost dedication. “There are so many challenges to Ladakh region after formation of new UT and LBA will extend its full support and cooperation to Apex Body which will continue to run by veteran leader of Ladakh” said Thupstan Chhewang.

Assuring to work tirelessly to demands 6th plus safeguard for Ladakh region under Apex Body banner, he further added that blend of new GCM member consisting of youth and experienced members will further boost to Apex body Movement.

Talking to the media LBA election Returning Officer (RO) Tsering Dorjay flanked by LBA Election Authority Tsering Morup and LBA Interim President Konchok Ishey announced that total 345 votes were polled, out of which Thupstan Chhewang got 270 votes and Rinchen Namgyal got 70 votes and 4 vote were rejected thus Thupstan Chhewang won by huge margin of 199 votes.

Dorjay further added that as per the newly redrafted constitution of LBA, election for the post of President held for the first time in free and fair manner and this process will be a bench mark for the future election process.

There are 396 General Council Member (GCM) which includes 331 GCM from Leh District and 65 GCM from Kargil District out of which only 345 GCM turned out for voting on Thursday. Each GCM represents 300 Buddhist member populations from different regions of Ladakh.