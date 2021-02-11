UT level Ski, Snowboarding C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 11: Winter Games Association of J&K (WGAJK) conducted UT level Ski and Snowboarding Championship for senior boys and girls at Kongdori, here today.

Nearly 60 athletes representing different districts took part. The race was opened by top Indian skier Arif Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian skier Arif was selected to represent India in the upcoming FIS World Ski Championship which is scheduled to be held in Italy in 3rd week of this month.

Bilal Ahmad Sheikh won one gold and one bronze medal, whereas Waseem Bhat secured one silver and one bronze medal and Haseeb Hajam bagged one silver medal besides Kadhif Bhat clinched one gold medal, while Sabiya Nabi won two gold medals, Sans Afzal won one silver and two bronze medals and Zainab won one silver and one bronze medal in girls categroy.

In snowboarding event Mehraj Din won one gold medal, Zubair Lone clinched silver and Firdous Ahmad bagged bronze medal.

The competition was held in two categories including Slalom and Giant Slelom.