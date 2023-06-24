Through NEP 2020 Efforts Are Being Made To Ensure That Our Classrooms Reflect Real World Instead Of Four Walls: LG Sinha

Lt Governor addresses the 2nd Convocation Ceremony of IUST

LG congratulates graduating students, gold medalists; exhorts the youth to focus on innovation, new ideas, new technologies that will shape the future

Convocation is also an opportunity to celebrate eternal values, humility, creativity, righteousness, individuality and compassion, nurtured by the institution. These values are invisible gold medals that empower students to create a better future of the country: LG Sinha

National Education Policy is empowering our students to succeed in machine-dominated world and it is blended with the value system to ensure perfect balance in inner and outer growth of every student: LG

Challenge before us is to work on skills that will remain relevant in the future: LG Sinha

Technology is moving faster than ever before and it is increasingly transforming the way we live, socialize, travel and work. Our human capital is facing a completely different future and it is time that our classrooms and campus recognize the radical shift and create a new ecosystem: LG

Education must draw out all that is unique in students and individuality must be promoted so that students stepping out of campus and entering professional world will not be a hard disk of memories or storehouse of information, but they will be powerhouse of infinite creativity: LG Sinha

Teachers are not just information provider or a medium to complete the syllabus. Teachers are artisans and they need to shape minds and consciousness of new generation: LG

We cannot imagine the world to 2050, but core skills like analytical, critical thinking, creativity, curiosity, individuality, originality, uniqueness, resilience and leadership will remain relevant: LG

AWANTIPORA, Jun 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the 2nd Convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora, today.

Prof. K Kasturirangan, Chairman, Drafting Committee of the National Education Policy 2020, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, congratulated the graduating students and gold medalists for their achievements and wished them the very best.

“Convocation is also an opportunity to celebrate eternal values, humility, creativity, righteousness, individuality and compassion, nurtured by the institution. These values are invisible gold medals that empower students to create a better future of the country,” the Lt Governor said.

Addressing the students and faculty members, the Lt Governor exhorted the youth to focus on innovation, new ideas, new technologies that will shape the future.

“Education is the birth of new consciousness. It is the energy of society. Education is ecstasy, education is elation, education is elegance, education is empowerment, education is enrichment, education enables students to attain the highest peak in life,” the Lt Governor said.

Being truly educated requires courage to break the artificial barriers between subjects, which prefer independent thinking, creativity, research and new inventions instead of becoming another memory hard disk in the world, he added.

Education must draw out all that is unique in students and individuality must be promoted so that students stepping out of campus and entering professional world will not be a hard disk of memories or storehouse of information, but they will be powerhouse of infinite creativity, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor impressed on the Universities, educational institutions and the teaching community to adapt to a future-oriented learning approach that goes beyond the classrooms and prepares the students for the future challenges and opportunities.

“In this era of acceleration, teachers’ role has expanded. They are not just information providers or a medium to complete the syllabus. Teachers are artisans and they need to shape minds and consciousness of new generation,” the Lt Governor said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, National Education Policy is empowering our students to succeed in machine-dominated world and it is blended with the value system to ensure perfect balance in inner and outer growth of every student, the Lt Governor said.

“Education should awaken the inner curiosity, critical thinking, it should trigger more questions in classrooms and provide the courage to walk on an unknown path. Through NEP 2020 efforts are being made to ensure that our classrooms reflect the real world instead of four walls,” he observed.

Speaking on the recent technological advancements, the Lt Governor said it will have transformative impact on the society.

“Technology is moving faster than ever before and it is increasingly transforming the way we live, socialize, travel and work. Our human capital is facing a completely different future and it is time that our classrooms and campus recognize the radical shift and create a new ecosystem,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, the classrooms and labs need to reinvent itself on the lines of National Education Policy, not only to maintain the competitive edge but also to remain relevant.

The change is also affecting the field of Humanities. The biggest challenge is to make the resolution of inclusive society and empowered individual a reality in the midst of rapid changes and bridge the digital divide in the society, he added.

“Challenge before us is to work on skills that will remain relevant in the future. We cannot imagine the world to 2050, but core skills like analytical, critical thinking, creativity, curiosity, individuality, originality, uniqueness, resilience and leadership will remain relevant,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the Vice Chancellor and faculty members of IUST for providing a conducive learning environment to the students and empowering them to contribute to nation building.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. K Kasturirangan, Chairman, NEP Drafting Committee, congratulated the graduating students and lauded their spirit, enthusiasm and curiosity. Your mission of Higher learning with great passion should not end here. Never give up on your dreams and aspirations, he said.

Prof Kasturirangan commended the Lt Governor led UT Administration for taking unprecedented measures to bring reforms in the education system and implementing the National Educational Policy.

Prof Kasturirangan also highlighted the key role of universities and teachers in the effective implementation of NEP 2020.

Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST, presented the University report and highlighted the achievements of the University.

During the convocation, 72 students were conferred with Gold Medals, while 147 students were awarded with merit certificates.

A total of 3000 students have been awarded with degrees for the academic year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Choudhary Mohd. Yousuf Gorsi, Chairman District Development Council Anantnag; Hasnain Masoodi, Member of Parliament; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Vice Chancellors and former Vice Chancellors of various Universities; Prof Naseer Iqbal, Registrar IUST, faculty members and students attended the Convocation ceremony.